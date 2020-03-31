State COVID-19 website info may be lagging behind actual number of reported cases, officials say

Body

State officials said Monday the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 test results being reported across Georgia is causing delays in the time between local results being reported to the patients themselves and the time data is entered into the Department of Public Health database for public release.

As of 7 p.m. Monday night, the state was reporting no cases of COVID-19 in Rabun County. But that may be due to some patients receiving results before they can be entered into the state database, officials said.

The Clayton Tribune spoke with a Rabun County resident Monday who confirmed they were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

“There are some issues with the website and getting some information posted,” said Dave Palmer said public information officer for District 2 Public Health, which includes Rabun County, Monday afternoon. “I’m hoping any discrepancies will be resolved soon.”

Cheryl Harbin, Nurse Manager of the Rabun County Health Department, said the state’s reporting system is backlogged due to the increasing number of test results that are being submitted.

Sometimes, she said, a patient will get their results via MyChart or from their physician before the state has received the information to be entered into the database.

“I’m advising everyone that if someone you know and trust tells you they have a positive result, you should believe them and act accordingly,” Harbin said, even if that result is not yet posted on the state website.

The Clayton Tribune is closely following this story and will publish a full report as soon as possible.

The official state website for COVID-19 information is dph.georgia.gov.