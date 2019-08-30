Body

Dale Roland Fountain, 59, of Pinnacle Road, Clayton, Ga., died Tuesday night, Aug. 13, 2019 in Fulton County, Ga. Dale was a friend to all. The world lost a wonderful person on Tuesday.

Dale was born in Franklin, N.C. April 2, 1960. He graduated from Rabun County High School and was always extremely proud of his Clayton family and friends. Dale lived a very colorful life and, very often, the road could be considered his home. Either on his bike, driving the CNN bus or any other vehicle, Dale enjoyed his adventures. We will miss his many anecdotes from his miles on the road. At different times in his life, Dale lived in Maryland, Florida and Atlanta. However, his passion was for the mountains, his family and friends of Rabun County that led him back to the place he always considered home.

Dale was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Mullis, and by a brother, Scott Fountain. He is survived by his friend and companion of many years, Marylyn Watts; by two brothers, Roger L. Fountain (Libby) and Jon M. Turpin (Amanda), both of Clayton, Ga.; one sister, Tracy Turpin of Clayton Ga. and multiple “nephews” and “nieces” that he adored and that adored him.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Chapel of Hunter Funeral Home, with Rev. James E. Turpen officiating. Family and friends gathered to share memories at the home of his aunt, Helen Wall, on Blanche Place Roac, Clayton, Ga. after the services.

Dale left us too soon, but his memory will live forever in those many lives he touched.