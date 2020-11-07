Body

Evelyn Crenshaw Wright, 100, passed away Friday Oct. 30, 2020, at Givens Highland Farms in Black Mountain, North Carolina. She was born in Monroe, North Carolina on October 4, 1920 to the late George Washington and Biddie Sims Crenshaw.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred. L. Wright, Sr. who passed away in 2011. The youngest of seven children she was also preceded in death by her two sisters and four brothers.

Evelyn and Alfred raised their children in Macon, Ga., lived in Athens, Ga. for a brief period and moved to Clayton, Ga. where they lived for thirty years before moving to Givens Highland Farms in 2003. While in Clayton, Evelyn worked as church secretary at Clayton Baptist Church and continued to maintain her membership there.

Surviving are her son Buki Wright (Peggy) of Fairbanks, Alaska and daughter Gleyn W. Hoffman (Richard) of Asheville, N.C.; grandchildren, Melanie H. Morris (John) Of Summerfield, N.C., Kimberly H. Luksic (Vele) of Durham, N.C., Jon David Wright (Maggie), Bryant Wright (Emilie) and Ashley W. Bradish (Jonathan) all of Fairbanks. She is also survived by six great- grandchildren; Brooks and Carolina Morris, Niko and Bruno Luksic, and Sawyer Wright and Holly Wright. Also surviving is sister -in-law Helen Wright and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Health Care Center of Givens Highland Farms for all the love and care they gave at this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Residents Assistance Ministry, Givens Highland Farms, 200 Tabernacle Road, Black Mountain, N.C. 28711.

A private service will be held in Clayton, Georgia.