God held out his hand to James (Jim) M. Reynolds on June 4, 2020 and lead him to his eternal home. Jim was a graduate of Lowell Textile Institute (now U Mass) with a B.S. in Textile Chemistry and later earned a M.S. in Management from Stephens Institute, Hoboken, N.J. He spent his entire professional career with major food companies (General Foods, Land O’ Lakes, Welches, Nestle.)

He was predeceased by his first wife Patricia Reilly Reynolds and granddaughter, Stephanie Reynolds. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Renee’ Ramsay, sons, Grant, Richard (Kirsten), daughter Alison, brother-in-law, James (Diane) Ramsay, five grandchildren, a niece and nephew.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Clayton Presbyterian Church.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith,” 2 Timothy 4:7. God be with you till we meet again! In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Clayton Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 734 Clayton, GA 30525 or Rabun Paws for Life P.O. Box 216 Clayton, Ga. 30525.