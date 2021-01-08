Body

Margaret Ann “Cindy” Simmons, age 77, of Tiger, Ga. went to her heavenly home January 2, 2021.

Cindy was born in Persimmon community, the daughter of the late Lawrence Blalock and the late Estele Flynn Blalock. She graduated from Brenau University with a degree in nursing. She worked at Stephens County Hospital for many years. She loved her years nursing and caring for others was very important to her. She was an avid tennis player. She loved traveling and shopping with her husband.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Simmons Jr.; two brothers, Richard Blalock and Jerry Blalock; one sister, Ruth McClain.

She is survived by one daughter, Jane Simmons Tomlin (Steve) of Rabun Gap; two sisters, Nancy Terry of Duluth, Georgia, Margie Gragg of Clayton, Georgia; dearest friend of the family Elaine Porter of Clarksville, Ga. and a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

A graveside service was held on January 5, 2021 at Rabun Memory Park in Clayton, Georgia with Rev. Tim Hunnicutt officiating.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 Eighth Avenue 16th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001.

Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.