Subhead By Andy Diffenderfer, Sports Editor RCHS reached final 16 last season

File photo. One of 10 juniors, Courtney Stewart (pictured from last season) can pitch and play first base.

Rabun County High softball coach Angela Shepheard has a junior-heavy roster aiming to build on the momentum of a stellar 2019. This week, RCHS had a scheduled Tuesday scrimmage at Flowery Branch,…