Eagles rally in fourth, but fall shy in final

Subhead
By Andy Diffenderfer
Sports editor
-
Photos courtesy of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee The Eagles’ Tucker Holloway tries to break free from Charlotte Christian tacklers.
-
In their first season under head coach Joe Sturdivant (standing at center), the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles went 7-2 and reached the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship game.
A fourth-quarter rally pulled Rabun Gap level at Charlotte Christian last Friday night, but a late touchdown nudged the Knights to a championship, 27-21.
The Eagles trailed, 21-7 with about nine…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.