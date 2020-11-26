Eagles rally in fourth, but fall shy in final

Subhead By Andy Diffenderfer Sports editor

Photos courtesy of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee The Eagles’ Tucker Holloway tries to break free from Charlotte Christian tacklers.

In their first season under head coach Joe Sturdivant (standing at center), the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Eagles went 7-2 and reached the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I championship game.

A fourth-quarter rally pulled Rabun Gap level at Charlotte Christian last Friday night, but a late touchdown nudged the Knights to a championship, 27-21. The Eagles trailed, 21-7 with about nine…