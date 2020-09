Subhead By Andy Diffenderfer, Sports Editor

Andy Diffenderfer/The Clayton Tribune. The Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund annual golf tournament brought 18 teams Aug. 19 to Sky Valley Country Club.

More than $37,000 was raised at the Sid Weber Memorial Cancer Fund’s (SWMCF) annual golf tournament Aug. 19 at the Sky Valley Country Club. The fund, said tournament director and SWMCF president…