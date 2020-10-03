Host Tallulah boys outpace three teams, win Heroes Invite meet
Photo courtesy of Tallulah Falls School. The Tallulah Falls boys placed three in the top 10 individually last Saturday to beat Discovery, Morgan County and East Hall in the Heroes Invite. The girls set several personal and season-best times.
The Tallulah Falls School boys outran three teams last Saturday for first place, and the girls set several personal and season-best times at the ninth-annual Heroes Invitational.
Even without their…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.