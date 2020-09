Subhead Dragons deal Rabun County first defeat By Andy Diffenderfer, Sports editor

Photo courtesy of Scott Poss. The Wildcats’ Cory Keller swerves to avoid a Jefferson tackler.

Chewing up yardage, first downs and the clock, Jefferson fractured a 7-7 halftime deadlock with three second-half touchdowns and dealt Rabun County its first defeat, 28-14 last Friday in Tiger. …