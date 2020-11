Subhead By Andy Diffenderfer Sports editor

Andy Diffenderfer/The Clayton Tribune Devonte Allen of Tallulah Falls tries to drive on Rabun Gap’s Zsombor Vertes.

The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee boys dribblers rebounded from an opening loss in South Carolina to beat Tallulah Falls in their home opener last Saturday. Nate Brafford, a 6-foot-8 junior newcomer, made…