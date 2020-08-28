RCHS football COVID plan nears release

Body

Rabun County High School principal Justin Spillers said in an email Tuesday the school hasn’t set any changes to its COVID-19 precautionary measures for football, though the goal is to release a plan to the public Friday through the system website and social media platforms.

Spillers said the school has “not heard specific details” from Ridgeland High, where the Wildcats will play the season opener Sept. 4, but anticipates “something by the end of the week.” Those details will be communicated through the website and social media accounts once available.

RCHS football concession stands, he said, will have a cashless option available.