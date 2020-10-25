Tallulah netters sweep middle-school titles

-
Photo courtesy Tallulah Falls School. The Tallulah Falls girls middle-school tennis team won league championships earlier this month.
-
Photo courtesy Tallulah Falls School. The Tallulah Falls boys middle-school tennis team won league championships earlier this month.
The Tallulah Falls School middle-school boys and girls tennis teams concluded their seasons with championships in the Southern Mountain League tournament earlier this month.
The boys team defeated…
