TFS welcomes runners to Harrier Harvest

Subhead By Andy Diffenderfer, Sports editor

Submitted photo.The Rabun County High girls team placed second Oct. 13 at the Harrier Harvest meet hosted by Tallulah Falls School.

Submitted photo. Tallulah Falls honored its seniors: Grey Bourlet, Collin Kelly, Chaz Mullis, and Eli Sims.

Teams from all over attended the ninth-annual Harrier Harvest cross-country Festival Oct. 13 hosted by Tallulah Falls School. The Rabun County High girls, led by Molly Jo Wright’s fifth-place…